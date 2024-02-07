New Super Mario Maker 2 patch released, in 2024, for some reason
The year is 2024, and Super Mario Maker 2 just got a brand new update. Before we go any further, it looks like it does almost absolutely nothing – at least according to the patch notes.
Nintendo say “Made adjustments to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.”
The game last got an update in 2022 that said the exact same thing.
Yes, it is a slow news day.
