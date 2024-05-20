Nintendo Australia hosting local Splatoon, Mario Kart 8 and Smash Bros Ultimate champs once again

Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has announced a trio of new tournaments. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championships 2024 will all be held starting this June through July.

The first cab off the rank is the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Championship starting on June 9th, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ones are little later in the month. The Splatoon 3 will be in July but there’s no final dates just yet.

Tournament rules and details are available for the Super Smash Bros. event here, and even if you’re not great at Smash it’ll be worth entering as there is Nintendo points up for grabs – even if you don’t win anything.

If you do win, you’ll advance to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: AU/NZ Championship Finals (date TBD).

Perhaps there is some sort of event later in the year where all of this could play out, perhaps where we could watch them all Live? Who’s to say?