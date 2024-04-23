Nintendo Live is coming to Sydney

Advertisement

If you were making a 2024 bingo card for Nintendo, Nintendo Live coming to Australia would definitely not be on it. And yet, against all odds, that’s exactly what’s happening — later this year, Nintendo is bringing its Nintendo Live event to Sydney.

Nintendo Australia announced on Twitter today that Nintendo Live will be coming to Sydney this year, at the very end of August. The event will run over two days, on Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1, and is set to have a host of activities.

Nintendo says that there will be Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage events, photo ops, “and more,” but details at this point are fairly light. Previous Nintendo Live events, like that in Seattle last year, had some wonderful little events on, including a big band performance, a few competitions from key games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Splatoon 3, but it remains to be seen if we’ll get any of these.

#NintendoLive is coming to Sydney this year! 📆 31/08-01/09



Friends, families, and fans of all ages: prepare for #NintendoSwitch gameplay, live stage events, photo ops and more at this in-person event. Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/bXjgrtOYNr pic.twitter.com/GpYnuKOQvs — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 23, 2024

The key art for the event shows Mario, Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Princess Peach in her Showtime outfit, Link from Tears of the Kingdom, and Switch Sports, so there could be a pretty decent amount going on there. Only time will tell.

The timing certainly is interesting too, as many expected we might have heard about the Switch’s successor console by then — but realistically, it’s better to keep your hopes down on that front.

The event does not appear to have any details beyond the date so far, including a venue, but we’ll keep an eye on things and update you as further details become available. In the meantime, if you’re interested in going, there’s still plenty of time to book flights… if you’re willing to fly out to Sydney for a couple of days of Nintendo fun.