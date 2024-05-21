Nintendo announces acquisition of Shiver Entertainment
Nintendo has announced that it has acquired developers Shiver Entertainment. While you might not have heard of them before you’ve possibly played their games, including Scribblenauts Showdown. More recently however they are more known for their work porting Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 11 and Hogwarts Legacy to the Switch. Nintendo is making the acquisition from the Embracer Group.
What will Nintendo do with them now they’re a wholly owned subsidiary – pretty much the same thing.
By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles. Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch.Nintendo IR
Nintendo’s last big acquisition was Luigi’s Mansion 3 developers Next Level Games back in 2021, it’s not something that happens too often. Interesting to see what they work on next.