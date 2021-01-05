Nintendo is buying Luigi’s Mansion 3 developer Next Level Games
Nintendo has announced it is planning to purchase it’s long time partner studio Next Level Games.
Next Level Games have been responsible for some Nintendo’s biggest names most recently with Luigi’s Mansion 3. They’ve previously worked on Metroid Prime Federation Force, the Mario Strikers football games and of course bringing Punch Out!!! back during the Wii era.
According to the press release from Nintendo, Next Level Games started to seek out someone to buy them out. Nintendo has stepped up and purchased the company.
NLG is a video game development company based in Vancouver, Canada which has nearly two decades of experience creating video games for various console platforms. More recently, NLG has worked exclusively with Nintendo in developing software titles for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch systems, including titles in the critically acclaimed Luigi’s Mansion series of video games.
NLG’s shares are currently held entirely by its owner-directors and employees. A number of owner-directors recently determined that the time is right for them to sell their shares, and NLG therefore began exploring potential sale transactions.
Completion of the Acquisition will serve to secure the availability of NLG development resources for Nintendo, including development expertise, as well as facilitate an anticipated improvement in development speed and quality by enabling closer communication and exchange of staff with the Nintendo development team.
Next Level Games make some terrific stuff, it’s glad that they’re fully under Nintendo’s wing now.
