Niantic reverts Pokestop and Gym interaction distance for Pokémon Go after uproar

After an international uproar, Niantic has decided to keep the interaction distance within Pokemon Go at the larger 80-metre instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the distance was reduced for New Zealand and the United States back to pre-pandemic levels.¬†It didn’t go down well, and the player community revolted. Niantic promised change, and it looks like they listened. While they’re still hosting a task force with community leaders, the change for the interaction distance is immediate and permanent.¬†

Trainers – we‚Äôre looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1, but one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for Pok√©Stops and Gyms globally. (1/2) — Pok√©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

Proof that if you argue about something and have reasons to back it up – anything can happen.