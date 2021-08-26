286
Niantic reverts Pokestop and Gym interaction distance for Pokémon Go after uproar

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2021

After an international uproar, Niantic has decided to keep the interaction distance within Pokemon Go at the larger 80-metre instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Earlier this month, the distance was reduced for New Zealand and the United States back to pre-pandemic levels. It didn’t go down well, and the player community revolted. Niantic promised change, and it looks like they listened. While they’re still hosting a task force with community leaders, the change for the interaction distance is immediate and permanent. 

Proof that if you argue about something and have reasons to back it up – anything can happen.

