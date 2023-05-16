New ‘Sizzle Season 2023’ for Splatoon 3 adds a splash of new content
The next season of content in Splatoon 3 is set to kick off next month with the ‘Sizzle Season 2023’.
The new season adds a new map called Barnacle & Dime which is set in a shopping centre. A map from Splatoon 2, Humpback Pump Track also returns. Salmon Run also gets a new stage called Jammin’ Salmon Junction.
New challenges, new cards and new items in the catalogue are also being added. You can check it all out in the trailer below.
Splatoon 3’s Sizzle Season kicks off on June 1st.
