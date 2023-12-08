New Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown story trailer drops, demo on the way

Advertisement

Today, at The Game Awards a new story trailer was shown for the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The demo will be out on January 11th 2024, just a couple of days before the game released on January 18th.

The Lost Crown has been created by the team at Ubisoft Montpellier, where the Rayman games were developed.

We’ve gone hands on with the game and will have full preview with the game next week.

Disclosure: Ubisoft paid for flights and transit for Vooks to attend in the play session in Sydney.