New overview trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League has dropped
It’s one of those games that we know when it’s coming, but aside from the first look at the game in the last Nintendo Direct February, it’s been radio silent.
Until today when a Japanese overview trailer for the game has dropped. These trailers usually are released in English later but if you can’t wait we’ve included it below.
Once there’s an English trailer we’ll update this story with all the details.
The game is just over a month away, it’s due on June 10th. We’ve started a bargain guide already as well.
