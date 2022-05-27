Get First Kick with Mario Strikers Battle League Football online tests next week

If after reading and watching our preview of Mario Strikers Battle League Football and can’t wait to play it for yourself, you don’t have to to wait until the game is out – no before the game launches there’s a online test coming all next week.

The “First Kick” download will be available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and let you play through the game’s tutorial, as well as online quick battles at various slots between Saturday, 4th June and Monday 6th June.

The demo is available to download now, but you can only play the tutorial until the times below when online is enabled.

Here’s when it’s happening for Australian and New Zealand players,

Saturday 4 th June 1:00pm – 2:00pm AEST / 3:00pm – 4:00pm NZST

June 1:00pm – 2:00pm AEST / 3:00pm – 4:00pm NZST Saturday 4 th June 9:00pm – 10:00pm AEST / 11:00pm – 12:00am NZST

June 9:00pm – 10:00pm AEST / 11:00pm – 12:00am NZST Sunday 5 th June 5:00am – 6:00am AEST / 7:00am – 8:00am NZST

June 5:00am – 6:00am AEST / 7:00am – 8:00am NZST Sunday 5 th June 1:00pm – 2:00pm AEST / 3:00pm – 4:00pm NZST

June 1:00pm – 2:00pm AEST / 3:00pm – 4:00pm NZST Sunday 5 th June 9:00pm – 10:00pm AEST / 11:00pm – 12:00am NZST

June 9:00pm – 10:00pm AEST / 11:00pm – 12:00am NZST Monday 6th June 5:00am – 6:00am AEST / 7:00am – 8:00am NZST

Intentional readers, you can convert those times here or check your local Nintendo social media.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football First Kick requires an Internet connection to be played, even if you’re only playing the offline tutorial.