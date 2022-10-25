449
New Kirby nanoblocks + restocks on the My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 25, 2022

They sold out pretty quick last time, but they’re back – well at least one of them is. The Kirby 30th Anniversary nanoblock has been re-stocked on the My Nintendo Store.

But wait, there’s more.

There’s also Volume 2 of the Kirby set, you can buy the whole thing for $49.99 or if you like gambling pick up a mystery bag at just $7.99. These are also good stuffers to get over the free shipping threshold (assuming they last) 🤫

