New Kirby nanoblocks + restocks on the My Nintendo Store

They sold out pretty quick last time, but they’re back – well at least one of them is. The Kirby 30th Anniversary nanoblock has been re-stocked on the My Nintendo Store.

But wait, there’s more.

There’s also Volume 2 of the Kirby set, you can buy the whole thing for $49.99 or if you like gambling pick up a mystery bag at just $7.99. These are also good stuffers to get over the free shipping threshold (assuming they last) 🤫

