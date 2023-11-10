New Kirby and the Forgotten Land nanoblocks added to the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

Nintendo’s added some newer Kirby nanoblocks to the My Nintendo Store. Based on Kirby and the Forgotten Land there’s the ability to buy them all at once, or go in the blind bag way.

There’s a Kirby in cone, car, vending machine and light bulb mouth forms – plus regular old Kirby. Elefin, from the game also gets a run.

At $8.99 the mystery bags are a good option for adding to the cart to get over the free shipping threshold. The entire set costs $49.99. Other older Kirby nanoblock sets are also on the store.