New Coral coloured Nintendo Switch Lite coming to Australia on April 24th
The new Nintendo Switch Lite colour Coral was announced for other regions last month, and today Nintendo Australia has confirmed it for us now too. Here’s another look at it…
The new Coral Nintendo Switch Lite colour will be released in Australia on April 24th, a couple of weeks after later than Japan and the US. This may be due to the ongoing problems with the COVID-19 coronavirus, but we’ll never know for sure.
