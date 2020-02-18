Switch Lite getting new Coral colour in Japan next month (Update)

Update 1: Confirmed for the US a month later in April

Original Story: The Switch lite initially launched in three colour schemes when it first released last September, and now it’s getting a fourth.

Nintendo Co. Ltd. has announced that, in Japan, a brand new colour of Nintendo Switch Lite is scheduled to release next month. Coral will be joining the previously released turquoise, grey, and yellow as a permanent colour. It looks pretty striking.

The coral-coloured Lite is scheduled to launch on the 20th of March in Japan — the same day as Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s not currently known if or when it’ll release outside of Japan, but we’ll keep you posted.