NBA 2K21 cover star and Switch pricing revealed

The cover stars for NBA 2K21 have been revealed, there are two versions of the game – but the Switch is only receiving the standard version of the game. The standard version will include NBA All-Star and Portland Trail Blazers’ standout Damian Lillard.

This year the Legend Edition is replaced with the Mamba Forever Edition which recognises and celebrates the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. That version of the game is coming to other current-generation consoles as well as the next-generation consoles.

Switch owners are just getting the one of the left.

While the next-gen consoles will be seeing a new, higher price point for both versions of the game, the Switch will be the cheapest at $89.95AUD, and $99.95NZD in New Zealand.

The NBA 2K games on Switch have always been fairly solid ports, and they get more than just roster updates unlike some other sports game every year.