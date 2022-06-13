Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gets a demo, out tomorrow
The release date of the massive Monster Hunter Rise expansion, Sunbreak is almost here. To help you get ready, Capcom has announced a brand new demo for the game including Sunbreak content.
The demo was announced during this morning’s Capcom Showcase, a definitely-not-E3 livestream that brought new details for already-announced games. The showcase also revealed a small handful of new content for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including the return of a fan-favourite area, the Jungle, Espinas from the Monster Hunter Frontiers series, and Gore Magala from Monster Hunter 4. There’ll also be a free title update in August that brings the new variant, Lucent Nargacuga, as well as the return of the Forlorn Arena. Neat!
Welcome to a new frontier, the Jungle!— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 13, 2022
The demo is due to go live on June 15, according to the JP Monster Hunter twitter. You’ll be able to try out a number of quests, and there’s no limit to how many times you can attempt each one. Keep an eye on our social media for up-to-date details on when this demo releases.