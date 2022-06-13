3
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gets a demo, out tomorrow

by Team VooksJune 14, 2022

The release date of the massive Monster Hunter Rise expansion, Sunbreak is almost here. To help you get ready, Capcom has announced a brand new demo for the game including Sunbreak content.

The demo was announced during this morning’s Capcom Showcase, a definitely-not-E3 livestream that brought new details for already-announced games. The showcase also revealed a small handful of new content for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including the return of a fan-favourite area, the Jungle, Espinas from the Monster Hunter Frontiers series, and Gore Magala from Monster Hunter 4. There’ll also be a free title update in August that brings the new variant, Lucent Nargacuga, as well as the return of the Forlorn Arena. Neat!

The demo is due to go live on June 15, according to the JP Monster Hunter twitter. You’ll be able to try out a number of quests, and there’s no limit to how many times you can attempt each one. Keep an eye on our social media for up-to-date details on when this demo releases.

