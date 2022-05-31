Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak amiibo delayed to September in Australia

Nintendo Australia has announced that the amiibo for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has had its release date delayed by several months.

The three amiibo — Malzeno, Palamute Malzeno, and Palico Malzeno — were initially scheduled to launch alongside the Sunbreak expansion, which is due to release on the 30th of June, almost exactly one month from now. Instead, the amiibo will now release in September, though no specific date was given, approximately three months after the expansion releases. The amiibo have been said to unlock a costume each, with the Malzeno amiibo unlocking layered armour for the hunter, while the Palamute and Palico amiibo will unlock layered armour sets for those fuzzy friends.

These Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak amiibo will now be available in limited quantities at select retailers and via My Nintendo Store in Australia & New Zealand this September. pic.twitter.com/Vxdh8zGe9v — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) May 31, 2022

It’s not currently known if this delay is a worldwide occurrence, or just something that affects Australia. As of the time of writing, EB Games has yet to upload its listings with the new release window, and the listings have been removed altogether from the Australian My Nintendo Store. The special edition Pro Controller is still expected to launch alongside the expansion.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation and update if anything changes.