Nintendo systems will get Call of Duty for 10 years should Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merge

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 7, 2022

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has announced via Twitter, that should the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merge go through that Nintendo will see Call of Duty games for at least 10 years.

The commitment was made earlier today, and doesn’t specifically mention the Nintendo Switch – just Nintendo. However in an interview with The Washington Post he says “Once we get into the rhythm of this, our plan would be that when a Call of Duty game launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, that it would also be available on Nintendo at the same time.”

There’s no planned date for when the first Call of Duty game might arrive on a Nintendo system, and even if it’s the Nintendo Switch.

“Minecraft and Call of Duty are different games. But from how you get games onto Nintendo, how you run a development team that is targeting multiple platforms, that’s experience we have.” Spencer says in the same interview.

The last Call of Duty game released on a Nintendo platform was Call of Duty: Black Ops II on the Wii U in 2013.

