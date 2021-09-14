Looks like Daemon X Machina is getting a sequel

The mech combat game Daemon X Machina looks like it did well enough to get a sequel. The game’s second anniversary is this week, and in a live stream celebrating it, Kenichiro Tsukuda, the game’s producer, confirmed a sequel is in the works.

However, don’t get hyped too early; the game seems to be only early in development and will take some time.

If you’ve not played Daemon X Machina, it’s currently on Nintendo’s Game Trials service as part of Nintendo Switch Online. That means this week, it is free, and it’s also discounted 50% should you wish to pick it up.