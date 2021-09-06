Daemon X Machina is this month’s Game Trials game

Every, uh, month-ish, Nintendo offers Nintendo Switch Online subscribers a game to play for free for a week, and this month it’s a real doozy.

Nintendo has announced that, starting next week, you’ll be able to play the entirety of Daemon X Machina at no extra charge — provided you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. This Nintendo-published and Marvelous-developed action mech game first released in 2019, and offers a pretty substantial story, tonnes of detailed mech customisation, and local and online multiplayer missions — the latter of which are still pretty populated to this day.

You can read our original review of Daemon X Machina by clicking here.

Daemon X Machina will be available at no extra cost to NSO subscribers from the 13th to the 19th of September. You can click here to download the game ahead of the trial, or search for Daemon X Machina on the Switch eShop.