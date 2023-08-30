Konami’s Suikoden I & II HD Remaster wont be releasing in 2023
Advertisement
The team working on the remaster of Suikoden I & II have taken to social media to announce a delay to the game. It will no longer be releasing in 2023 as the team have said “additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users”.
They’ve not given a new date, just that they’re renewing their efforts to get the remasters out as soon as possible.
Maybe the delay is a good thing, have you seen how many RPGs are out later this year?
Important information regarding Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: https://t.co/2yjEoDi6jL pic.twitter.com/5mlAqHs0gb— @Suikoden (@Suikoden) August 30, 2023
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments