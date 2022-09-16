Suikoden I & II HD Remaster announced, coming in 2023

The classic RPGs Suikoden first released in 1995 and 1998 on the PlayStation are getting the HD remaster treatment and will be released as a pair and called “Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars”.

The games feature all new HD backgrounds, updated effects, sounds and more. The game also has auto-save, battle fast forward and a conversation log as quality of life improvements.

The remasters are coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

