Suikoden I & II HD Remaster announced, coming in 2023

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 16, 2022

The classic RPGs Suikoden first released in 1995 and 1998 on the PlayStation are getting the HD remaster treatment and will be released as a pair and called “Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars”.

The games feature all new HD backgrounds, updated effects, sounds and more. The game also has auto-save, battle fast forward and a conversation log as quality of life improvements.

The remasters are coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Suikoden
Suikoden 2

