JB Hi-Fi’s Wicked Wednesday has some great Switch game prices

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 10, 2024
Just in case you didn’t spend all your money during the Black Friday sales, JB Hi-Fi is back with a Wicked Wednesday sale. While there’s a long list of exclusions that limit some deals, we’ve still managed to spot a few gems in the line up.

You’ll need a coupon, and be a JB Perks member to use the coupon 92XUYX6V32C11I to get the 10% off. Of course, these are not the only games, the 10% applies to all games, but we’ve found ones that are already cheaper than RRP, or discounted even further from the price.

The same ends today, Wednesday 11th of December 2024.

With CouponWithout
Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition$80.10$89
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake$74.70$83
The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom$71.10$79
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics$66.60$74
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom$57.60$64
Super Mario Party Jamboree$57.60$64
Mario & Luigi Brothership$57.60$64
Stray $57.60$64
Let’s Sing 2025 2 Mic Bundle$53.10$59
Sonic X Shadow Generations $53.10$59
Detective Pikachu Returns$48.60$54
Endless Ocean Luminous$48.60$54
My Sims Cozy Bundle$39.60$44
FC25$39.60$44
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $57.60$64
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$39.60$44
No Man’s Sky$33.30$37
Balatro: Special Edition$30.60$34
Bluey: The Videogame$30.60$34

