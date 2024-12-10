JB Hi-Fi’s Wicked Wednesday has some great Switch game prices
Just in case you didn’t spend all your money during the Black Friday sales, JB Hi-Fi is back with a Wicked Wednesday sale. While there’s a long list of exclusions that limit some deals, we’ve still managed to spot a few gems in the line up.
You’ll need a coupon, and be a JB Perks member to use the coupon 92XUYX6V32C11I to get the 10% off. Of course, these are not the only games, the 10% applies to all games, but we’ve found ones that are already cheaper than RRP, or discounted even further from the price.
The same ends today, Wednesday 11th of December 2024.
|With Coupon
|Without
|Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition
|$80.10
|$89
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|$74.70
|$83
|The Legend of Zelda:Tears of the Kingdom
|$71.10
|$79
|Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|$66.60
|$74
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|$57.60
|$64
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|$57.60
|$64
|Mario & Luigi Brothership
|$57.60
|$64
|Stray
|$57.60
|$64
|Let’s Sing 2025 2 Mic Bundle
|$53.10
|$59
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|$53.10
|$59
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|$48.60
|$54
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|$48.60
|$54
|My Sims Cozy Bundle
|$39.60
|$44
|FC25
|$39.60
|$44
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|$57.60
|$64
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|$39.60
|$44
|No Man’s Sky
|$33.30
|$37
|Balatro: Special Edition
|$30.60
|$34
|Bluey: The Videogame
|$30.60
|$34
