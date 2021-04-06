It’s not just you: The Nintendo Switch eShop is suffering an outage [Restored]

Update: 12:32 am AEST

The eShop has now been restored.

Original Story

Tried to get to the Nintendo Switch eShop recently, and it failed to load? It’s not just you.

The Nintendo Switch is down and unable to be accessed from consoles. The outage started at around 7:40 pm AEST on Tuesday (late Monday morning GMT). It has been, at the time of writing down for almost four hours.

Nintendo’s aware of it, having posted an emergency maintenance message on their eShop status website.

The eShop was down earlier this morning maintenance and after users noticed a significant speed boost to the usage of the eShop. There’s no way to tell if this emergency maintenance and the earlier one are related. We also got Firmware 12.0.0 today, but no changes to the eShop were noted.

We’ll keep you updated.