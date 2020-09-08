Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity announced, out November 20th

Nintendo overnight has dropped a brand new Zelda title – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. As the name suggests this is a new Warriors titled developed by KOEI Tecmo Games and Nintendo themselves.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a brand new game, set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The trailer shows Link and the other Champions in combat against hoards of enemies from Breath of the Wild in the big conflict that left Hyrule in ruin in that game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity features action-packed gameplay that will be familiar to fans of Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors. Focused on performing combos and over-the-top special abilities, the gameplay is fast-paced and strategic, perfect for players looking for an intense, non-stop action game with direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In addition, the game tells an in-depth story that depicts the events, relationships and dramatic moments of the Great Calamity in captivating detail.



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finds plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not just in its visual style. Many characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are playable, including Link and Zelda. Not only will players hack and slash their way through swarms of enemies to defend Hyrule; they will also solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, craft with gathered materials, visit shops to obtain items and use the power of the Sheikah Slate, which fans will recognise from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The game will be released on November 20th this year. The game is already available to preorder for $79.95 on the Nintendo eShop. You’ll get a ‘Lucky Ladle’ item if you preorder now.

Trailer

Screenshots