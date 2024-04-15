Hollow Knight: Silksong now rated in Australia

Advertisement

The long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong is now classified in another country, Australia, the home of Team Cherry, the game’s developers.

The game has been rated here as PG via the IARC Ratings Guide; it was granted classification back on April 2nd, 2024 (and spotted by the community then too).

The game was also rated for Korea back in February but the rating wasn’t listed until April 2nd, but the rating has since been removed. Previously we’ve seen games be submitted in Korea, but not listed until two months later, then subsequently they’ve also shown up on the Australian system then.

To add to the fun times, also on April 2nd, the game was put live on the Xbox/Microsoft Store with an ESRB rating as well – that listing is still live.

What does this all mean? One rating usually means nothing; a new listing on a digital storefront also usually means nothing – but three? Well, that still might mean nothing. But where’s there’s smoke, fire – and winter is coming, which will arrive first? I didn’t say which winter.

Here’s some footage from the game, we played at PAX Australia in 2019 – before the dark times.