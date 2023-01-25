GoldenEye 007 arrives on Nintendo Switch Online on January 27th

GoldenEye 007 is finally arriving for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members this week.

It’ll arrive on January 27th to be exact, but to be less exact we’re not sure exactly when but it’ll likely be later in the day for Aussies.

First announced all the way back in September 2022 with just a “soon” release date, GoldenEye 007 will be made available via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

You’ll need to subscribe to that tiered service in order to play the game. The Switch version plays exactly like the original but also now has widescreen and thanks to the Nintendo 64 emulation, the Switch has online play. From the trailer the framerate of the game appears to somewhat better than we remember.

The game is also set to release on Xbox, on GamePass the same day.