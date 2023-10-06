489
0

Gallery: Checking out Nintendo’s booth, LEGO Sonic and more at PAX Aus 2023

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 6, 2023
PAX is back again for another year, and for the first time in a long time (something must have happened?) almost everyone is back – including Nintendo.

At Nintendo’s booth there’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder to play, Detective Pikachu Returns, Sonic Superstars, and a bunch more to play. The My Nintendo Store has a selection of goods too.

We also had a look at the LEGO Sonic created by Brickman and his team, the Cult of Lamb booth (the merch is probably gone already) and a new game from Devolver on display KarmaZoo.

Day 1 has wrapped up, there’s still two days of fun left.

Nintendo

LEGO Sonic / Sonic Superstars

Cult of the Lamb

KarmaZoo

Photos by Luke Henderson.

