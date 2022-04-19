Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition now available preorder on the My Nintendo Store (Now: EB Games)
Update: Nintendo has now sold out of the Limited Edition, however you can now preorder it at EB Games. It’s labeled an “exclusive” so its likely the only other retailer getting it. Preorder here.
Original Story: We told you we would let you know. Nintendo Australia has put up the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition for preorder on the My Nintendo Store.
So far, it is the only store to stock it – so either EB Games are slipping or it’s exclusive to the My Nintendo Store.
It’ll set you back $159.95. The Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition contains the following;
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses game card
- Artbook
- Tapestry map of Fódlan
- Set of five acrylic figures
- Character postcard set
It’s a shame that there are no CDs with this one. Fire Emblem Warriors was surprisingly generous in that it included three CDs (and it wasn’t even a complete OST). However, I’m not digging paying an extra AU$90 (assuming a $69 price at most vendors) for an oversized box filled with tat, so I’m quite happy to skip this one.
I think we’ll be seeing more limited editions becoming My Nintendo exclusives in future, which may not be such a bad thing if Nintendo meets demand.