Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition now available preorder on the My Nintendo Store (Now: EB Games)

Update: Nintendo has now sold out of the Limited Edition, however you can now preorder it at EB Games. It’s labeled an “exclusive” so its likely the only other retailer getting it. Preorder here.

Original Story: We told you we would let you know. Nintendo Australia has put up the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition for preorder on the My Nintendo Store.

So far, it is the only store to stock it – so either EB Games are slipping or it’s exclusive to the My Nintendo Store.

It’ll set you back $159.95. The Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Limited Edition contains the following;