Competition: Three copies of Disney Classics Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin and The Lion King to give away

The Disney Classics Games Collection is getting plumped up just in time for Christmas. They’ve added The Jungle Book to it and it’s now ‘Disney Classics Games Collection: The Jungle Book, Aladdin and The Lion King’ A mouthful!

As the name suggests, this updated bundle now includes the SNES, Game Boy and Sega Mega Drive of The Jungle Book and the SNES version of Aladdin, which was missing previously.

Thanks to Five Star Games, we’ve got three physical copies of the game to give away. Every physical version of the games comes with everything below and one of four retro-styled physical manuals. You might get an Aladdin manual in SNES or Mega Drive style or one that looks like The Lion King or The Jungle Book.

– The Expanded Collection – Play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games. – 16-Bit Console Aladdin Games – Included for the first time since their original release. By popular demand, two completely different and equally adored Aladdin games are finally available and enhanced for modern consoles. – Modern Features – Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas, view full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want.

Suppose you’ve already bought the older collection without the Jungle Book. In that case, it can be added on via the eShop, and you also get the new Aladdin additions this physical version has.

