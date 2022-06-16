Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII remaster coming later this year to Switch

One of the most beloved Final Fantasy games is, somehow, coming to Switch, in the form of a slick-looking HD remaster.

Square Enix announced during its Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream this morning that PSP game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII will be getting a fancy HD remaster, titled Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion. The new remaster features updated gameplay, new 3D models, full voiceovers, and new music arrangements — it looks incredible, and a big step up from the original release, as you can see from the comparison shots below. Perhaps most shockingly of all is that it’s coming to Switch. Yup, really. Nintendo fans are probably used to missing out on big(ish) releases like this, but this one is actually coming, so let’s hope the port is good (I mean, it’s a PSP game remaster, it should be fine, really). It’s also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on Steam, so plenty of options for those who want to revisit this classic.

Original PSP release Reunion remaster

There’s no set date for Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion yet, but Square Enix says it’ll come during “Winter” in the US, so sometime towards the very end of the year — likely October through December. You can watch the full announcement trailer below.