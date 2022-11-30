Aussie Bargain Roundup: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Dragon Quest one week, Final Fantasy the next. This month we’ll see Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion hit the Nintendo Switch. This PSP game is getting a fancy remaster with new 3D models, full voiceovers, and even new music.

Like Dragon Quest last week, the amount of stores stocking this one is a bit limited but we’ve still got some discounts off RRP.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is out on December 13th 2022.

Amazon.com.au

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $72.99 – Link Other console versions also available – $72.99

– Link

Big W

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79.00 – Link

DX Collectables

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79.00 – Link

EB Games

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $89.95 – Link

eShop

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $84.95 – Link

– Link Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $89.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79 – Link Has the same pre-order DLC as above

– Link

MightyApe

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $67 – Link Code for “Soldier Materia set” will be emailed upon release

– Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.