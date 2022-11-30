Aussie Bargain Roundup: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
Dragon Quest one week, Final Fantasy the next. This month we’ll see Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion hit the Nintendo Switch. This PSP game is getting a fancy remaster with new 3D models, full voiceovers, and even new music.
Like Dragon Quest last week, the amount of stores stocking this one is a bit limited but we’ve still got some discounts off RRP.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is out on December 13th 2022.
Amazon.com.au
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $72.99 – Link
- Other console versions also available – $72.99
Big W
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79.00 – Link
DX Collectables
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79.00 – Link
EB Games
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $89.95 – Link
eShop
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $84.95 – Link
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition – $114.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $89.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $79 – Link
- Has the same pre-order DLC as above
MightyApe
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – $67 – Link
- Code for “Soldier Materia set” will be emailed upon release
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
33%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments