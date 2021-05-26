501
Capcom lays out Monster Hunter Rise roadmap, 3.0 update detailed

by Oliver BrandtMay 26, 2021

Capcom just aired its latest Monster Hunter Digital Event, showing off features for the (very imminent) 3.0 update to Monster Hunter Rise, as well as unveiling a roadmap for future content for the game.

Monster Hunter Rise’s 3.0 update will launch later today. It brings a firey new take on a returning monster, dubbed the Crimson Glow Valstrax, along with new Apex monsters, a new story ending, and a bunch of cosmetic DLC.

The company also laid out its roadmap for future content, with incremental 0.1 updates coming once per month between now and August, and franchise collaborations on the cards, staring with a Monster Hunter Stories 2 crossover event in mid-June.

You can watch the full Monster Hunter May Digital Event, including some smaller new details for Monster Hunter Stories 2, below.

