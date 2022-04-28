Bargain Roundup: 1000+ games on sale this week on the Switch eShop
Nintendo Europe announced a ‘Spring into Action’ sale for the eShop promising over 1000 games discounted this week. We were never going to get a Spring sale, it’s Autumn here on the other side of the globe, but we figured we’d at least get something.
Overnight the eShop sale went live, but Australian’s didn’t get everything – the biggest omissions being all the Nintendo first party games like Skyward Sword, Super Mario Odyssey and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t 1000 or more games on sale, just not Nintendo’s ones here in Australia.
Because there’s no “branded” sale here, there’s no Nintendo picks so below is our picks from the games on sale, and the rest of the games all 1094 of them.
Our Picks
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $60.93 (Usually $90.95, ends 11/05) – 33% off
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.83 (Usually $6.45, ends 08/05) – 25% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Blizzard Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Castlevania Advance Collection (KONAMI) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/05) – 30% off
✚ Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $27.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 08/05) – 60% off
✚ Dragon Ball Z: Kararot (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $39.95(Usually $79.95, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 11/05) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 11/05) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 11/05) – 35% off
✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/05) – 40% off
✚ Demon Turf (Playtonic) – $28.76 (Usually $35.95, ends 08/05) – 20% off
✚ Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (ZA/UM) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/05) – 35% off
✚ Eastward (Chucklefish) – $32.35 (Usually $35.95, ends 08/05) – 10% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 08/05) – 67% off
✚ King’s Bounty II (Koch Media) – $29.98 (Usually $74.95, ends 08/05) – 60% off
✚ LEGO® Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – $19.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 08/05) – 60% off
✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 11/05) – 30% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $30.11 (Usually $44.95, ends 11/05) – 33% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/05) – 50% off
✚ OlliOlli World (Private Division) – $53.56 (Usually $66.95, ends 11/05) – 20% off
✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $20.33 (Usually $54.95, ends 08/05) – 63% off
✚ Road 96 (Koch Media) – $20.97 (Usually $29.96, ends 08/05) – 30% off
✚ SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (SEGA) – $38.47 (Usually $69.95, ends 08/05) – 45% off
✚ Shovel Knight: King of Cards (Yacht Club Games) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/05) – 30% off
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 08/05) – 60% off
✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD (Krome Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 08/05) – 50% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 11/05) – 60% off
✚ Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 (Activision) – $37.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 08/05) – 46% off
✚ Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/05) – 85% off
May the Forth Sale
✚ STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr) – $10.27 (Usually $20.55, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ () – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/05) – 50% off
✚ STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr) – $14.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/05) – 25% off
✚ Star Wars™ Pinball (ZEN Studios Ltd.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/05) – 50% off