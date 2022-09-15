3
0

Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals  (Week 37) TGS Week*

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2022

The Tokyo Game Show is on and the Japanese publishers are out in force with the discounts. There’s other thing as well but this week there’s actually a whole load of things worth picking up. We’re not going to list every game because there’s like 28 Final Fantasy games on sale, 14 Dragon Quests – you get the idea. But here’s our highlights.

This week’s highlights: Normally you don’t see Nintendo games go on sale unless there’s a whole bunch of them. But this week Pikmin 3 is on sale for 33% off bringing it down to $53.30. Looks like you’ll have some time before Pikmin 4 shows up. The very good Monster Hunter Rise expansion Sunbreak is on sale for $45 down from $60. There’s also bundles with the main game as well if you haven’t picked it up yet.

Blaster Master Zero 3 has 40% off, the Capcom Fighting Collection is 25% off, Azure Striker GUNVOLT is 50% off, all of the Bloodstained games, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon down 60%, all the Mega Man, Double Dragon, most of the Final Fantasy games, Metro 2033 Redux for just $3.69 and the sequel for $7.39. NEO: The World Ends with You is 50% off, Sonic Mania for a smidge over $10, Neon White is still relatively new and 20% off and last but not least TINY METAL.

So yeah, quite a bit hey.

✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $1.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 26/09) – 92% off
✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $55.21 (Usually $84.95, ends 25/09) – 35% off
✚ 6Souls (Ratalaika Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.48 (Usually $24.00, ends 02/10) – 81% off
✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $8.15 (Usually $10.95, ends 25/09) – 26% off
✚ ABZÛ (505 Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $52.75 (Usually $90.95, ends 28/09) – 42% off
✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Andro Dunos 2 (JUST FOR GAMES) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Ankora: Lost Days (CHIBIG) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 15% off
✚ Antiquia Lost (Kemco) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition (Untold Tales) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 60% off
✚ Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $35.09 (Usually $38.99, ends 28/09) – 10% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $16.48 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/10) – 67% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Beasties (JUST FOR GAMES) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Before We Leave (Team17) – $16.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
✚ Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames) – $88.00(Usually $110.00, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $13.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 87% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Book of Demons (505 Games) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (ININ Games) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $40.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $55.56 (Usually $85.49, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Collection (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $56.99, ends 28/09) – 25% off
✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/09) – 40% off
✚ Chefy-Chef (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Clockwork Aquario (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Colors Live ( Collecting Smiles) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ ConnecTank™ (Natsume Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Cotton 100% (ININ Games) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Cotton Fantasy (ININ Games) – $44.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 25% off
✚ Cotton Reboot! (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Crossroad crash (LLC KURENTER) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Curious Expedition 2 (Thunderful) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Console (ININ Games) – $31.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (ININ Games) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Date Night Bowling (Way Down Deep) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Dex (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/09) – 85% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Dojoran (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Don’t Touch this Button! (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Dorfromantik (ToukanaInteractive) – $20.69 (Usually $22.99, ends 09/10) – 10% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.20 (Usually $14.40, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $5.46 (Usually $12.15, ends 28/09) – 55% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 60% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 10% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Fantasy Friends (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea (JUST FOR GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe ) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $10.49 (Usually $17.49, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Fire Tonight (Way Down Deep) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.89 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/09) – 64% off
✚ Forklift – The Simulation (Daniel Wengenroth) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/09) – 25% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ Frogun (Top Hat Studios) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Frogun Deluxe Edition (Top Hat Studios) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $15.00(Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 50% off
✚ G-Darius HD (ININ Games) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 25% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $6.75 (Usually $11.25, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Ghostrunner (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection ( CAPCOM) – $29.66 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 34% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Gleylancer (Ratalaika Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Golf Club: Wasteland (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Gone Home (Annapurna interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Grow: Song of The Evertree (505 Games) – $23.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/09) – 40% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (株式会社インティ・クリエイツ / INTI CREATES CO.,LTD.) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Gynoug (Ratalaika Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Half Past Fate (Way Down Deep) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 34% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (PANSOLO) – $7.20 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Horace (505 Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $15.93 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/09) – 15% off
✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $7.80 (Usually $15.60, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars (JUST FOR GAMES) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Indivisible (505 Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns (Rake in Grass) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns 2 (Rake in Grass) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $7.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 25/09) – 41% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Memories (Edia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ Land of Screens (Way Down Deep) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Last Day of June (505 Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $18.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 25/09) – 42% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Legends of Ethernal (Natsume Inc. ) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ LoveChoice (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (Capcom) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/09) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $3.69 (Usually $36.95, ends 25/09) – 90% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $7.39 (Usually $36.95, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Mind Scanners (Brave At Night) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 14/10) – 40% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Mo:Astray (RAYARK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $5.49 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 90% off
✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $17.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $27.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 25/09) – 20% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/10) – 70% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Nidhogg 2 (Messhof) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 55% off
✚ Night Lights (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Orbibot (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Panorama Cotton (ININ Games) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $44.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/09) – 55% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/09) – 33% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Portal Knights (505 Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $19.23 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Rampage Knights (Rake in Grass) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure (Natsume Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ River City Melee Mach!! (アークシステムワークス株式会社 / Arcsystemworks) – $5.87 (Usually $17.25, ends 28/09) – 66% off
✚ River City Ransom (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $12.24 (Usually $25.99, ends 27/09) – 53% off
✚ STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.68(Usually $19.20, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered ( SQUARE ENIX) – $26.56 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 42% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Sokodice (The Socially Awkward Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Some Distant Memory (Way Down Deep LLC) – $5.42 (Usually $15.49, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $38.67 (Usually $64.45, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $47.56 (Usually $67.95, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Spelunker HD Deluxe (ININ Games) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.09 (Usually $46.99, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops, Inc.) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $14.17 (Usually $42.95, ends 25/09) – 67% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Staxel (Plukit) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 40% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 05/10) – 88% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Dodge Ball (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 67% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Svoboda 1945: Liberation (Charles Games) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/10) – 15% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 15/10) – 73% off
✚ Tales of Djungarian Hamster (SUCCESS) – $6.84 (Usually $11.40, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Taxi Driver – The Simulation (Polygon Art) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/09) – 25% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $2.92 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/10) – 87% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $37.16 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 38% off
✚ The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors (Softdistribution GmbH) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ The Prince of Landis (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ The Song Out of Space (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Toodee and Topdee (diet zribi) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Turrican Flashback (ININ Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.49 (Usually $32.95, ends 25/09) – 41% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $1.50 (Usually $9.30, ends 26/09) – 84% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Ultracore (ININ Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (ININ Games) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Virtuous Western (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Wild Guns™ Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] – The Story of Eirudy (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 05/10) – 88% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off

