Aussie Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 37) TGS Week*
The Tokyo Game Show is on and the Japanese publishers are out in force with the discounts. There’s other thing as well but this week there’s actually a whole load of things worth picking up. We’re not going to list every game because there’s like 28 Final Fantasy games on sale, 14 Dragon Quests – you get the idea. But here’s our highlights.
This week’s highlights: Normally you don’t see Nintendo games go on sale unless there’s a whole bunch of them. But this week Pikmin 3 is on sale for 33% off bringing it down to $53.30. Looks like you’ll have some time before Pikmin 4 shows up. The very good Monster Hunter Rise expansion Sunbreak is on sale for $45 down from $60. There’s also bundles with the main game as well if you haven’t picked it up yet.
Blaster Master Zero 3 has 40% off, the Capcom Fighting Collection is 25% off, Azure Striker GUNVOLT is 50% off, all of the Bloodstained games, Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon down 60%, all the Mega Man, Double Dragon, most of the Final Fantasy games, Metro 2033 Redux for just $3.69 and the sequel for $7.39. NEO: The World Ends with You is 50% off, Sonic Mania for a smidge over $10, Neon White is still relatively new and 20% off and last but not least TINY METAL.
So yeah, quite a bit hey.
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $1.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 26/09) – 92% off
✚ 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $55.21 (Usually $84.95, ends 25/09) – 35% off
✚ 6Souls (Ratalaika Games) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ A Ch’ti Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $4.48 (Usually $24.00, ends 02/10) – 81% off
✚ A Memoir Blue (Annapurna Interactive) – $8.15 (Usually $10.95, ends 25/09) – 26% off
✚ ABZÛ (505 Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection (CAPCOM) – $52.75 (Usually $90.95, ends 28/09) – 42% off
✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $1.89 (Usually $18.95, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Andro Dunos 2 (JUST FOR GAMES) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Ankora: Lost Days (CHIBIG) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 15% off
✚ Antiquia Lost (Kemco) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition (Untold Tales) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 60% off
✚ Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Ashen (Annapurna Interactive) – $13.49 (Usually $53.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (Inti Creates) – $35.09 (Usually $38.99, ends 28/09) – 10% off
✚ Azure Striker GUNVOLT: STRIKER PACK (Inti Creates) – $26.49 (Usually $52.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $16.48 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Badland: Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 14/10) – 67% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Beasties (JUST FOR GAMES) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Before We Leave (Team17) – $16.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
✚ Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun (McPeppergames) – $88.00(Usually $110.00, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creates) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 2 (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Blaster Master Zero 3 (Inti Creates) – $13.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Blazing Beaks (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 87% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Inti Creates) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Book of Demons (505 Games) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (ININ Games) – $35.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Inc.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $40.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $15.71 (Usually $31.42, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Bundle (CAPCOM) – $55.56 (Usually $85.49, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ Capcom Fighting Collection (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $56.99, ends 28/09) – 25% off
✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/09) – 40% off
✚ Chefy-Chef (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Clockwork Aquario (ININ Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $5.85 (Usually $11.70, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Colors Live ( Collecting Smiles) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ ConnecTank™ (Natsume Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Cosmic Defenders (Natsume Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Cotton 100% (ININ Games) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Cotton Fantasy (ININ Games) – $44.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 25% off
✚ Cotton Reboot! (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Crossroad crash (LLC KURENTER) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Curious Expedition 2 (Thunderful) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $20.97 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 29/09) – 40% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 29/09) – 35% off
✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Console (ININ Games) – $31.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (ININ Games) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Date Night Bowling (Way Down Deep) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $69.96 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Dex (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.90, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $16.39 (Usually $32.78, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/09) – 85% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Dojoran (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Don’t Touch this Button! (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Donut County (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Dorfromantik (ToukanaInteractive) – $20.69 (Usually $22.99, ends 09/10) – 10% off
✚ Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $27.00 (Usually $54.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.20 (Usually $14.40, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters (Inti Creates) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon and Puzzles (Digital Crafter) – $5.46 (Usually $12.15, ends 28/09) – 55% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 60% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/10) – 10% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Fantasy Friends (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea (JUST FOR GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe ) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $10.49 (Usually $17.49, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Fire Tonight (Way Down Deep) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Florence (Annapurna Interactive) – $2.89 (Usually $7.99, ends 25/09) – 64% off
✚ Forklift – The Simulation (Daniel Wengenroth) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/09) – 25% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ Frogun (Top Hat Studios) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Frogun Deluxe Edition (Top Hat Studios) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $15.00(Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 50% off
✚ G-Darius HD (ININ Games) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 25% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $6.75 (Usually $11.25, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Ghostrunner (505 Games) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection ( CAPCOM) – $29.66 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 34% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Gleylancer (Ratalaika Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Golf Club: Wasteland (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Gone Home (Annapurna interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) – $5.29 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 71% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Grow: Song of The Evertree (505 Games) – $23.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/09) – 40% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (株式会社インティ・クリエイツ / INTI CREATES CO.,LTD.) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Gynoug (Ratalaika Games) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Half Past Fate (Way Down Deep) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Halloween Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 34% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Here Be Dragons (PANSOLO) – $7.20 (Usually $24.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $11.23 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Horace (505 Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $15.93 (Usually $18.75, ends 27/09) – 15% off
✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ IMPLOSION (Flyhigh Works) – $7.80 (Usually $15.60, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 69% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars (JUST FOR GAMES) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/09) – 20% off
✚ If Found… (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Indivisible (505 Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns (Rake in Grass) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Jets’n’Guns 2 (Rake in Grass) – $9.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Journey to the Savage Planet (505 Games) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 75% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $7.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.99 (Usually $33.99, ends 25/09) – 41% off
✚ Kirakira stars idol project Memories (Edia) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 26/09) – 30% off
✚ Land of Screens (Way Down Deep) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Last Day of June (505 Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ Last Stop (Annapurna Interactive) – $18.95 (Usually $32.95, ends 25/09) – 42% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Legends of Ethernal (Natsume Inc. ) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (Game Mill) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ LoveChoice (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ MIGHTY GUNVOLT BURST (Inti Creates) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (Capcom) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/09) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $3.69 (Usually $36.95, ends 25/09) – 90% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $7.39 (Usually $36.95, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Mind Scanners (Brave At Night) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 14/10) – 40% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Mo:Astray (RAYARK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Monochrome Order (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $5.49 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 90% off
✚ Mundaun (Annapurna Interactive) – $17.95 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $16.50 (Usually $33.00, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ NERF Legends (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Neon White (Annapurna Interactive) – $27.95 (Usually $34.95, ends 25/09) – 20% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn) – $8.10 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/10) – 70% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Nidhogg 2 (Messhof) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/09) – 55% off
✚ Night Lights (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 67% off
✚ Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Orbibot (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Panorama Cotton (ININ Games) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $44.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/09) – 55% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/09) – 50% off
✚ Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/09) – 33% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Portal Knights (505 Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $20.68 (Usually $41.37, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $19.23 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Queen’s Garden – Sakura Season (Green Sauce Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Rampage Knights (Rake in Grass) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure (Natsume Inc.) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/09) – 25% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ River City Melee Mach!! (アークシステムワークス株式会社 / Arcsystemworks) – $5.87 (Usually $17.25, ends 28/09) – 66% off
✚ River City Ransom (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 40% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $8.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 85% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 28/09) – 70% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $12.24 (Usually $25.99, ends 27/09) – 53% off
✚ STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $7.68(Usually $19.20, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered ( SQUARE ENIX) – $26.56 (Usually $37.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 28/09) – 35% off
✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/09) – 42% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment ) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Sokodice (The Socially Awkward Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Some Distant Memory (Way Down Deep LLC) – $5.42 (Usually $15.49, ends 25/09) – 65% off
✚ Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $38.67 (Usually $64.45, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $47.56 (Usually $67.95, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $36.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Spelunker HD Deluxe (ININ Games) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.09 (Usually $46.99, ends 29/09) – 70% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops, Inc.) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $20.40 (Usually $34.00, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $14.17 (Usually $42.95, ends 25/09) – 67% off
✚ SpyHack () – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Staxel (Plukit) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition (Acram Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 40% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM) – $15.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 28/09) – 60% off
✚ Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (Game Mill) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 05/10) – 88% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Super Arcade Football (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Dodge Ball (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/09) – 30% off
✚ Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/09) – 67% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (Pqube) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Svoboda 1945: Liberation (Charles Games) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 06/10) – 15% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 15/10) – 73% off
✚ Tales of Djungarian Hamster (SUCCESS) – $6.84 (Usually $11.40, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Taxi Driver – The Simulation (Polygon Art) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/09) – 25% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Terraria (505 Games) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/09) – 50% off
✚ The Bear And The Admiral (Jack Boylan) – $2.92 (Usually $22.49, ends 12/10) – 87% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/09) – 75% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $37.16 (Usually $59.95, ends 28/09) – 38% off
✚ The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ The Kids We Were (GAGEX) – $13.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 26/09) – 40% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/09) – 80% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors (Softdistribution GmbH) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ The Persistence (Firesprite) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ The Prince of Landis (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ The Song Out of Space (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Toodee and Topdee (diet zribi) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/09) – 50% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Turrican Flashback (ININ Games) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Twelve Minutes (Annapurna Interactive) – $19.49 (Usually $32.95, ends 25/09) – 41% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $1.50 (Usually $9.30, ends 26/09) – 84% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Ultracore (ININ Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (ININ Games) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 25/09) – 80% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ VOEZ (Flyhigh Works) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/09) – 50% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 86% off
✚ Virtuous Western (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/09) – 30% off
✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 65% off
✚ What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Wild Guns™ Reloaded (Natsume Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/09) – 50% off
✚ WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] – The Story of Eirudy (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Yumemidori Nostalgia (OperaHouse) – $16.31 (Usually $32.63, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Zenge (HamsterOnCokeGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 29/09) – 50% off
✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $8.74 (Usually $69.99, ends 05/10) – 88% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/10) – 72% off
✚ Zumba® Burn It Up! (505 Games) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/09) – 60% off