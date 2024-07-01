Aussie Bargain Roundup: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Advertisement

This month’s Nintendo game marks the return of the Nintendo World Championships, now in game form. This collection of time-based challenges could be the next big thing in couch gaming. We’ve had hands-on experience with it recently, and we think it could be a lot of fun.

There are two editions of the game: the standard edition and a very special Deluxe Set. This Deluxe Set, exclusive to EB Games in Australia, includes a fancy gold cartridge replica, some pins, and art cards.

Because the deluxe set is only at one store, and it’s already budget prices there’s not much difference in pricing this time.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is out Thursday, July 18th.

Amazon.com.au

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $47.95 – Link Matching The Gamesmen

– Link

Big W

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $49 – Link

EB Games

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $49.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set – $89.95 – Link Exclusive to EB Games Includes: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, Replica Game Pack, Set of 5 Pins, Set of 13 Art Cards Trade Deal: Only $29 when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X games.

– Link

eShop

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $49.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $47.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $48 – Link

MightyApe

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $49 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $49.95 – Link

Target

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – $64 – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price