Aussie Bargain Roundup: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Nintendo’s got a nearly a whole year to fill now until the next Nintendo Switch console arrives, so we’re doing ports. This one, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is one the quicker turn arounds with the original only releasing, oh dear god – 11 years ago. We loved it back on the Nintendo 3DS, how it goes in HD and more expensive than before – we’ll have to see.
We’re not expecting much movement on this one in pricing, nor any preorder deals – but we’d love it if they did.
Luigi’s Manson 2 HD is out on June 27th, 2024. Some time around that Nintendo Direct then?
Amazon.com.au
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link
Big W
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link
EB Games
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95– Link
eShop
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95 – Link
- Purchasable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47
The Gamesmen
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD– $79 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price
