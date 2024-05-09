Aussie Bargain Roundup: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Advertisement

Nintendo’s got a nearly a whole year to fill now until the next Nintendo Switch console arrives, so we’re doing ports. This one, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is one the quicker turn arounds with the original only releasing, oh dear god – 11 years ago. We loved it back on the Nintendo 3DS, how it goes in HD and more expensive than before – we’ll have to see.

We’re not expecting much movement on this one in pricing, nor any preorder deals – but we’d love it if they did.

Luigi’s Manson 2 HD is out on June 27th, 2024. Some time around that Nintendo Direct then?

Amazon.com.au

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

Big W

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

EB Games

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95– Link

eShop

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95 – Link Purchasable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher which would make it $67.47

– Link

The Gamesmen

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD– $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price