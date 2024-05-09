300
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

by Daniel VuckovicMay 9, 2024
Nintendo’s got a nearly a whole year to fill now until the next Nintendo Switch console arrives, so we’re doing ports. This one, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is one the quicker turn arounds with the original only releasing, oh dear god – 11 years ago. We loved it back on the Nintendo 3DS, how it goes in HD and more expensive than before – we’ll have to see.

We’re not expecting much movement on this one in pricing, nor any preorder deals – but we’d love it if they did.

Luigi’s Manson 2 HD is out on June 27th, 2024. Some time around that Nintendo Direct then?

Amazon.com.au

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

Big W 

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

EB Games

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95– Link 

eShop 

The Gamesmen

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $68 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $69 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD– $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – $79.95 – Link

