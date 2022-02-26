Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After long last LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is almost upon us. Unlike some of our bargain guides, there are actually some decisions to make here other than just what’s the cheapest.

EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and even Big W all have different editions of the games. Do you go for the Blue Milk Luke minifig, the steelbook or what about the actual LEGO X-Wing? Not interested in anything other than the game, well there’s below too.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out on April 5th, 2022.

Amazon.com.au

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $64.90 – Link

Big W

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link Comes with exclusive Poe Lego X Wing Pre-order Bonus

Catch

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link

EB Games

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89.95 – Link Comes with Classic Character Pack + Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure.

– Link LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $109.95 – Link Comes with Classic Character Pack + Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure.

eShop

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89.95 – Link

– Link LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $99.95 – Link

Gamesmen

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $78 – Link Comes with In-Game Classic Character Pack (see above)

Harvey Norman

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $78

JB Hi-Fi

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link

– Link LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89 – Link Steelbook Edition, exclusive to JB Hi-Fi

OzGameShop

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $67.29 – Link

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $92.49 – Link

Target

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TBC

