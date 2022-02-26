Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
After long last LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is almost upon us. Unlike some of our bargain guides, there are actually some decisions to make here other than just what’s the cheapest.
EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and even Big W all have different editions of the games. Do you go for the Blue Milk Luke minifig, the steelbook or what about the actual LEGO X-Wing? Not interested in anything other than the game, well there’s below too.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out on April 5th, 2022.
Amazon.com.au
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $64.90 – Link
Big W
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link
- Comes with exclusive Poe Lego X Wing Pre-order Bonus
Catch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link
EB Games
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89.95 – Link
- Comes with Classic Character Pack + Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $109.95 – Link
- Comes with Classic Character Pack + Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure.
eShop
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89.95 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $99.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $78 – Link
- Comes with In-Game Classic Character Pack (see above)
Harvey Norman
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $78
JB Hi-Fi
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $79 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $89 – Link
- Steelbook Edition, exclusive to JB Hi-Fi
OzGameShop
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $67.29 – Link
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $92.49 – Link
Target
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TBC
