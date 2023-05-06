600
0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO 2K Drive

by Daniel VuckovicMay 6, 2023
Advertisement

Well there’s no beating around the bush for this one. LEGO 2K Drive on the Nintendo Switch is a code-in-a-box, so it’s not a real physical version of the game. But this does mean various stores are still fighting for the lowest price, and of course there’s a bonus actually physical LEGO 3-in-1 Aquadirt Racer vehicle at all stores.

One store however, Big W has another inclusion as they will also give you the McLaren Solus GT.

There are three versions of the game, the standard edition, Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. The different Awesome editions feature more digital items, and the Drive Pass with a year’s worth of content to come.

LEGO 2K Drive isn’t just a racing game, it’s an open-world game filled with minigames, challenges, collectables and features the City, Creator and Speed Champion LEGO themes.

Advertisement

LEGO 2K Drive is out May 19th.

Amazon.com.au

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $74.99Link
    • $79.99 on Xbox and PS5

Big W 

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $79Link
    • Big W has the Aquadirt 3-in-1 as well as the McLaren Solus GT included

EB Games

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $89.95Link
  • LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $149.95Link

eShop 

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition) – $89.95Link
  • LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Edition) – $149.95Link
  • LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Rivals Edition) – $179.95Link

The Gamesmen

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $69 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $79 – Link

MightyApe 

  • LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $74.99 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
67%
Disappointing!
33%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
LEGO 2K Drive
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment