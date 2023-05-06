Aussie Bargain Roundup: LEGO 2K Drive
Well there’s no beating around the bush for this one. LEGO 2K Drive on the Nintendo Switch is a code-in-a-box, so it’s not a real physical version of the game. But this does mean various stores are still fighting for the lowest price, and of course there’s a bonus actually physical LEGO 3-in-1 Aquadirt Racer vehicle at all stores.
One store however, Big W has another inclusion as they will also give you the McLaren Solus GT.
There are three versions of the game, the standard edition, Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition. The different Awesome editions feature more digital items, and the Drive Pass with a year’s worth of content to come.
LEGO 2K Drive isn’t just a racing game, it’s an open-world game filled with minigames, challenges, collectables and features the City, Creator and Speed Champion LEGO themes.
LEGO 2K Drive is out May 19th.
Amazon.com.au
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $74.99 – Link
- $79.99 on Xbox and PS5
Big W
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $79 – Link
- Big W has the Aquadirt 3-in-1 as well as the McLaren Solus GT included
EB Games
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $89.95 – Link
- LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $149.95 – Link
- Various other prices for other consoles
eShop
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition) – $89.95 – Link
- LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Edition) – $149.95 – Link
- LEGO 2K Drive (Awesome Rivals Edition) – $179.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $69 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $79 – Link
MightyApe
- LEGO 2K Drive (Standard Edition, Code-In-A-Box) – $74.99 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.