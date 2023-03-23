LEGO 2K Drive coming to Nintendo Switch in May
2K and LEGO are teaming up to bring an entirely new open-world, LEGO Racing game to almost everything, including the Switch starting this May.
LEGO 2K Drive isn’t just a racing game, it’s an open-world game filled with minigames, challenges, collectables and features the City, Creato and Speed Champion LEGO themes.
You’ll be able to completely build from scratch, your very own car, with over 1000 pieces available to build your racer. The game is singleplayer, but can also be played co-op. There are, of course, competitive multiplayer modes as well via local, split-screen and online.
“Video games have long been an important way our fans experience the magic of the LEGO System-in-Play, and 2K’s strong track record of delivering quality, innovative titles for a broad range of audiences makes them the perfect partner to create the next iconic AAA LEGO games,” said Remi Marcelli, Head of LEGO GAME. “Beginning with LEGO 2K Drive, we’re excited for fans to experience a fresh new take that builds on the LEGO humour and fun fans have come to expect.”
The game comes in three editions, the Standard Edition ($89.95), The Awesome Edition ($149.95), and the Awesome Rivals Edition ($179.90). What you get in each edition is below.
- The Standard Edition will be available for $89.95 on PlayStation®4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and $99.95 on PlayStation®5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats.
- The Awesome Edition will be available fo $149.95* and includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game LEGO minifigure. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.
- The Awesome Rivals Edition will be available for $179.90 and includes multiple new vehicles, a vehicle flair, and in-game LEGO minifigures. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.
The game is out digitally and physically on May 16th. It’s available to preorder now from the eShop here, here and here.