Aussie Bargain Roundup: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Donkey Kong fans are enjoying a feast right now—well, maybe it’s more like reheated leftovers and retro classics—but 2024 has seen more games featuring Donkey Kong than any year before. Plus, there’s the upcoming opening of the Donkey Kong Country section at Universal Studios Japan on December 11th. It’s not every day you get a brand-new theme park addition!

On top of that, we have Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, marking the third time this game is being made available to players. If you missed it on the Wii and then again on the Nintendo 3DS, now’s your chance to experience it—this time in HD. (Unless, of course, you count the Nvidia Shield version, which was released exclusively in China.) This new release includes the “New Mode” introduced in the 3DS version, designed to make the game easier for newcomers. It also features an extra world with eight additional levels.

There may not be many other changes, though. As a late-life port for the current system—potentially just ahead of a new console announcement—it’s unlikely to see any significant overhauls.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be available on January 16, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $68 – Link

Big W

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $69 – Link

EB Games

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link Get 800 gold coins when you preorder, this is equivalent to $8 off a future purchase. Get the game for $67.47 when you buy it using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher

– Link

The Gamesmen

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $68 – Link

Harvey Norman

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $68

JB Hi-Fi

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – $79.95 – Link

Target

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.