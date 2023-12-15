Another Code: Recollection gets fresh trailer, demo now available

Advertisement

While next year might see far away, it’s not far enough away for a game releasing just next month to get an update.

Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for Another Code: Recollection which is releasing on January 19th, 2024. Recollection is a collection of two games, The Nintendo DS game Another Code: Two Memories and its Wii sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories.

There’s also a demo now available, and you can grab it here. Progress made in the demo transfers to the full game upon its release as well.

We’ve already got a bargain guide together for the game as well.