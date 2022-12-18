1356
0

At last, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are coming to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 18, 2022

Square Enix has finally announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are coming to consoles, including the Switch and PS4. They’ll be arriving in Q2 2023 and all be released at the same time.

There’s a bunch of fancy collectors editions available from the Square Enix store, but it doesn’t ship to Australia so we miss out. The game’s look to be released separately or as a bundle.

When released last year the ports were lauded for refreshing the original Final Fantasy titles, all except for the font choice. Sadly it does not look like it’s been changed here for these console versions. Bust out the magnifying glasses.

We’ll let you know when we get local information regarding the release of this.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
7%
Disappointing!
36%
Grrrr
7%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Final Fantasy
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment