At last, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are coming to the Switch

Square Enix has finally announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are coming to consoles, including the Switch and PS4. They’ll be arriving in Q2 2023 and all be released at the same time.

There’s a bunch of fancy collectors editions available from the Square Enix store, but it doesn’t ship to Australia so we miss out. The game’s look to be released separately or as a bundle.

When released last year the ports were lauded for refreshing the original Final Fantasy titles, all except for the font choice. Sadly it does not look like it’s been changed here for these console versions. Bust out the magnifying glasses.

We’ll let you know when we get local information regarding the release of this.