Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings two Game Boy games to the Switch

The Konami collection fest continues on the Switch the announcement of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection. It’ll come be released later this year and features two Game Boy games.

The firs game is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists from the Game Boy Color. It was previously only released in Japan in 2000. The other game hasn’t been announced in English, but the Japanese announcement made mention of Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel (or the Japanese version of it least). Konami says more will be announced soon, but that’s likely the second game.

There’s no release date just yet, but we’ll let you know when there is