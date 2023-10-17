543
Pastel Joy-Con and Super Mario Party bundle heading to Australia

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 17, 2023
Nintendo releasing a new Joy-Con bundle just in time for Christmas and the preceding sales madness. If you’re after one of the new Pastel Purple/Pastel Green Joy-Con and you want a copy of Super Mario Party you can get them all in one box. Unfortunately the Super Mario Party is a download code, we also don’t know the pricing just yet. It’ll release on November 10th.

Last time we had a bundle like this, and it had Super Mario Party as well it was $149.95. Maybe the download code will make it cheaper? The bundle will soon be available at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store. We’ll let you know when we have a price.

