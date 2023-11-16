Big W will have the new Nintendo Switch bundles for Black Friday at great price

Advertisement

We can get pretty cynical about new bundles for the Switch in 2023, but even though there’s 130 million Switch consoles out there – someone will still want one or want to upgrade.

This Black Friday period, Nintendo announced three new bundles. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + OLED bundle, two Animal Crossing themed Switch Lite consoles (with the game pre-installed), and a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle with the OG console. At full RRP they’re still a deal, but what if someone discounted those consoles to make it an even better deal. Enter Big W.

Big W is selling the three bundles below RRP, meaning that you’re getting a Switch console with a game (plus three months of online on some) for even less than just buying a system by itself. Here’s what we’ve got.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Mario 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online – $449 ($539 RRP) – Link TBC

Nintendo Switch Lite Isabella and Timmy and Tommy Edition + Animal Crossing New Horizons Pre-Installed – $299 ($329 RRP) – Link TBC

Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports Pre-Installed + 3 Months of Switch Online – $399 ($469 RRP)- Link TBC

These prices will not be active until November 24th despite the sale starting on the 21st. These consoles don’t actually release until then.

Big W’s Black Friday catalogue also has some great deals on games and accessories, we’ve started to add them too our total Black Friday guide here.