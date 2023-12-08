120
World of Goo getting a sequel in 2024

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 8, 2023
It’s been a while since we’ve heard the name World of Goo, but we’re happy to report there’s a new one on the way. World of Goo 2 was announced this today at The Game Awards.

Despite getting some footage of the game, we’re not actually sure what platforms it’s coming to – but you would think the Switch would still be in the mix.

