117
0

The Vooks Awards Readers’ Choice now open for voting

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 7, 2023
Advertisement

Every year we have The Vooks Awards, and some years we have a Readers’ Choice – this is one of those years. We don’t have a big fancy stage show or world premieres but if you, the local Australian Nintendo fan wants to put in your voice – we’ve got that.

Vote Here

We’ve also got a Google Doc, where you can vote in four different categories.

  • Nintendo Switch Game of the Year
  • Nintendo Switch Indie Game of the Year
  • Non-Tendo Game of the Year
  • Most Anticipated Game of the Year

And there’s also a bonus question in there, just for a bit of fun. We’ll be compiling the team’s awards separately for later in the month – you know when there’s no news and we need something to post.

Happy voting.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
The Vooks Awards
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment