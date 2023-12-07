The Vooks Awards Readers’ Choice now open for voting
Every year we have The Vooks Awards, and some years we have a Readers’ Choice – this is one of those years. We don’t have a big fancy stage show or world premieres but if you, the local Australian Nintendo fan wants to put in your voice – we’ve got that.
Vote Here
We’ve also got a Google Doc, where you can vote in four different categories.
- Nintendo Switch Game of the Year
- Nintendo Switch Indie Game of the Year
- Non-Tendo Game of the Year
- Most Anticipated Game of the Year
And there’s also a bonus question in there, just for a bit of fun. We’ll be compiling the team’s awards separately for later in the month – you know when there’s no news and we need something to post.
Happy voting.
