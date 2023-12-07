The Sora Smash Bros. amiibo is launching on February 16th, 2024

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that the long awaited, and much anticipated Sora amiibo will launch on February 16th, 2024. Previously it just had a “2024” release date.

It is the last remaining Super Smash Bros. series amiibo to be released, it’ll be a hot item – so if you’re wanting it for just Sora, or to complete that Smash Bros. amiibo set – preorder it as soon as you can.

Sora is available to preorder already from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen, My Nintendo Store, Gorilla Gaming, DX Collectables, Critical Hit and Gameology.