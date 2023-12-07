249
0

The Sora Smash Bros. amiibo is launching on February 16th, 2024

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 7, 2023
Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that the long awaited, and much anticipated Sora amiibo will launch on February 16th, 2024. Previously it just had a “2024” release date.

It is the last remaining Super Smash Bros. series amiibo to be released, it’ll be a hot item – so if you’re wanting it for just Sora, or to complete that Smash Bros. amiibo set – preorder it as soon as you can.

Sora is available to preorder already from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen, My Nintendo Store, Gorilla Gaming, DX Collectables, Critical Hit and Gameology.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
amiibo
Tags
Sora
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment