The Sora Smash Bros. amiibo is launching on February 16th, 2024
Advertisement
Nintendo has announced that the long awaited, and much anticipated Sora amiibo will launch on February 16th, 2024. Previously it just had a “2024” release date.
It is the last remaining Super Smash Bros. series amiibo to be released, it’ll be a hot item – so if you’re wanting it for just Sora, or to complete that Smash Bros. amiibo set – preorder it as soon as you can.
The #SmashBros #amiibo of Sora will be released on 16/02/2024! #KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/dbHo7dNM0b— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) December 7, 2023
Sora is available to preorder already from EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, The Gamesmen, My Nintendo Store, Gorilla Gaming, DX Collectables, Critical Hit and Gameology.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments