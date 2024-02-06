Advertisement

With the release of Nintendo’s financial report this week, it’s now official. The Nintendo Switch is now the best selling console in Japan – ever. Yes, even better than the DS, Game Boy (and Game Boy Color), Sony’s PlayStation 2 and you’d think it be more – but even the Wii.

As of December 31st, 2023 there are now 33.34m Switch consoles in Japan. This figure is higher than the Famitsu numbers reported last week as their figures don’t track the My Nintendo Store.

It now sits at the top of the pile, amongst some very good company.

Nintendo Switch – 33.34m (as of December 2023) Nintendo DS – 32.99m Game Boy – 32.47m Nintendo 3DS – 25.26m Playstation 2 – 21.98m Playstation Portable – 19.69m Famicom – 19.35m Playstation – 18.86m Super Famicom – 17.17m Game Boy Advance – 16.96m

With releases all throughout this year, the only thing that’s going to stop it selling anymore – is Nintendo when they announce the next Switch.

Thanks to Install Base for the figures for the other consoles.

Source: Nintendo IR